Fears of dust spreading across Lee-on-the-Solent from HMS Daedalus construction

CONCERNS have been raised by residents about a high level of dust that is spreading from a nearby development site into their homes.

According to reports, dust is spreading from the former HMS Daedalus site in Lee-on-the-Solent, where developer Wates Residential is building 200 new houses.

Residents say that the dust has had a major impact on their lives, with fears about the health implications that this will have.

Retired Kay Newsom says that this dust isn’t being handled properly by the site management team, who she believes could be doing more to prevent it from spreading into nearby residential areas.

She said: ‘This dust has been floating across for months now.

‘The problem is that it isn’t being covered up properly and it isn’t watered either – so the stockpiles of rubbish that have been built up are simply spreading over. I only live 100m away so it only takes a small gust of wind.

’Not only does it mean I can’t use my washing line outside, but we have been breathing this stuff in for almost a year.

‘I’m terrified of having my grandchildren over because we have no idea what this dust could actually be - it’s incredibly fine and that’s very worrisome.

‘I believe the site has been totally mismanaged by those in charge.’

Alison Roast from the Lee Residents Association added: ‘Mrs Newsom has quite correctly raised concerns over the effects of the work being carried out on the Daedalus site.

‘Without a doubt, any building site is going to have dust, and this is a particularly large site.

‘We have taken these concerns very seriously and have been in contact with both the Planning and Environmental Health departments at Gosport Borough Council to discuss these concerns.

‘They have assured us that all of the appropriate measures are in place to suppress and mitigate the dust associated with the demolition and construction work being carried out.’

A spokeswoman for Wates Residential said: ‘Both sites being developed by Wates Residential were previously remediated by Homes England prior to us taking possession and we will continue to follow the guidance outlined in this remediation report throughout construction to ensure we remain in compliance with environmental health requirements.

‘The health and safety of all individuals that come into contact with our works is our highest priority and we have an industry leading-record.’