A FEMALE pensioner has died following a crash yesterday afternoon.

The woman, in her 80s, was involved in a collision with a blue Ford Focus in Somerford Road near the Purewell Cross roundabout in Christchurch, Dorset.

Paramedics and police rushed to the scene at 3.15pm. The air ambulance also landed on a school playing field.

But they were unable to save the woman, who lived in Christchurch, who died at the scene.

Somerford Road was closed while investigations were carried out.