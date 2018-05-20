Ferry firm sends bras abroad

IN AID of charity a ferry firm is transporting bras across the Solent.

Hovertravel has agreed to help Isle of Wight underwear boutique, Sugar & Spice with their charitable collection of bras by transporting them for free to Southsea.

Owner Sheila Wilson said: ‘We have collected old bras for recycling from our customers for several years, sending them to Africa and generating funds for the Against Breast Cancer charity.

‘Unfortunately, the textiles company we use could no longer collect from the Isle of Wight I contacted Hovertravel and they have been very helpful and offered to transport my six bin bags every two months for free.’

Against Breast Cancer bra recycling scheme raises vital funds for pioneering breast cancer research and support small businesses in Africa.

Loretta Lale, head of commercial at Hovertravel, said: ‘We are proud to be a small but vital part of the journey for these bras which are put to good use in Africa.’