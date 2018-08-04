Fight to stop popular club being bulldozed 

THE fight is on to save the British Legion club in Wymering.

A campaign is underway to breathe fresh life into the centre to make it a thriving family community hub once again - or risk seeing it bulldozed and turned into flats.

A petition has over 80 signatures with supporters hoping to get 1,000 to show the legion there is a groundswell of support to reopen the Sixth Avenue club which shut in February.

Businessman Stewart Barthorpe, 41, who runs Stew’s Discos, is one of three backers leading the crusade to re-establish the venue, built in 1976, where the former Wymering Sports and Social Club was located after renting it from the legion for three years.

And with just under six weeks to secure backing to show there is an appetite to see the club open again, the race is very much on.

‘We want to reopen the venue as a social club but we need as many people as possible to show their support or it could be turned into flats which would be a great shame,’ Stewart said.

‘In the past it has been a great local family venue that lots of people would visit. There are not many family friendly places in the city so it would be nice to have somewhere for people to go.

‘It needs some to work done to it first of all and we hope to get support from businesses with that.

‘It is also a great location for the elderly and disabled and is easy for them to get to, otherwise Cosham is the nearest place to go.’

A spokesperson for the legion said: ‘No formal decision over the future of the site has been made but the matter will be considered by national trustees in August. No planning permission has, or is, being sought.’​​​​​​​