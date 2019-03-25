Financial services firm receives top accreditation 

AN INDEPENDENT financial services firm with offices in the Meon Valley is one of only 70 nationally to receive top accreditation.

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) made Sheraton Financial Planning in Wickham a CISI Accredited Financial Planning Firm.

This means that Sheraton has joined an elite list of 71 accredited firms which have demonstrated the highest standards of financial planning.

Jason Eldrid, director of Sheraton Financial Planning, said: ‘In the continual development of Sheraton FP, accreditation demonstrates our pursuit of excellence in everything we do for clients in delivering a lifestyle financial planning service, with the objective of supporting clients to achieve their lifetime goals.’

Jacqueline Lockie, head of financial planning at the CISI, said: ‘As a firm they have not only met the strict entry criteria, but they have demonstrated their commitment to the highest level of financial planning excellence.’