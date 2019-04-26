Find out what You Fit Portsmouth has to offer during a special open weekend

Want to get active and burn off some energy, or simply chill out and unwind? At You Fit Portsmouth they understand the importance of feeling comfortable in your surroundings when finding a health club to join.

They pride themselves on providing a relaxed, friendly and personable health and leisure club where you can easily achieve your goals - whatever they are.

The gym at You Fit Portsmouth

This quality facility, in the Holiday Inn Portsmouth, provides a fully-equipped gym, a large indoor heated swimming pool, spa pool, sauna, steam room and more.

At You Fit Portsmouth members are helped to make the most of the activities by supportive, highly-qualified team members.

You Fit's goal is to treat every member as though they are a guest in their home, where they can work out and relax in a friendly and personable health club that puts them first.

Staff are always on hand to provide expert knowledge and guidance with bespoke lifestyle support to inspire and motivate you.

Women's changing rooms at You Fit Portsmouth

It’s a great time of year to start exercising; the days are getting longer and it’s an ideal time to get in shape for the summer months ahead, so when the season arrives you’re looking and feeling your best.

The You Fit club also features additional services such as personal training, boxercise, swimming lessons and yoga. Complimentary car parking is available on site.

The group exercise classes cater for all – no matter what age, size, gender or fitness level you are. The timetable has been built with an understanding that members want a variety of classes with different intensity and focus areas.

As a full member of You Fit, not only will you enjoy unlimited access to all these outstanding facilities and services, but you will also benefit from the following:

Up to 15% off weekend breaks

25% discount off Holiday Inn lounge & restaurant menus

10% discount off sports retail items

Use of You Fit clubs nationwide

Come and see for yourself what You Fit has to offer at a special open weekend on April 27 and 28.

You Fit is at the Holiday Inn Portsmouth, Pembroke Road, Portsmouth PO1 2TA. For more information, call the club on (023) 9285 1750 or go to https://youfitclubs.co.uk/club/portsmouth/