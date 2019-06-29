Fire at L&S Waste on Portsdown Hill in Portsmouth is out as investigations continue

A FIRE which broke out at a waste facility last night has been put out as investigations into its cause continue.

The blaze happened at L&S Waste in Portsdown Hill in Portsmouth at around 6.50pm yesterday and smoke could be seen billowing up into the sky.

Fire at Portsdown Hill last night has been put out. Picture: Hampshire Fire and Rescue

Hampshire Fire and Rescue have said that the fire is now out and that investigations are being carried out into the cause.

Residents in the area last night were advised to keep their windows and doors shut.

L&S Waste Management, which owns the facility where the fire broke out, said last night that there would be an investigation into the cause of blaze.

Fire at L&S Waste on Portsdown Hill, Portsmouth ''Friday, June 28, 2019'Picture: Adam Starks

Managing director Mick Baulch said: ‘First and foremost no-one has been injured, which is obviously the primary concern.

‘L&S safety protocols were quickly initiated after the blaze started and the fire service were quickly on site.

‘They have now contained the fire and everything is under control. Obviously it’s been a very hot day but it’s unclear as yet to the cause of the fire, however Hampshire Fire and Rescue will conduct an investigation and will know more as a result.

‘Apologies to any local residents who might be affected.’

Onlookers reported that black smoke billowing up from the fire could be seen across the area.

Fire crews from Cosham, Havant, Southsea and Hayling Island were all called to the scene of the fire in Portsdown Hill yesterday evening.