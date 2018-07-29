Fire at Portsmouth high-rise after resident fell asleep while cooking

FIREFIGHTERS were called to tackle a blaze at a Portsmouth tower block which began after a resident’s cooking caught fire.

Crews were sent to Handsworth House in Quinton Close, Somers Town last night after reports of a blaze at about 10.10pm.

When they tracked down the fire on the sixth floor, it emerged it had started after a man fell asleep while cooking.

Crews woke him up and quickly extinguished the small blaze before it could grip the flat and cause any major damage.

The resident was then treated for minor smoke inhalation at the scene by paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service, but did not need to go to hospital.

As is customary when a fire at a high-rise building is confirmed, there were a number of crews called to the scene – including teams from stations at Cosham, Fareham, Portchester and Havant.

Also in attendance were Southsea, who had a clear message for the people of Portsmouth and the surrounding areas.

A spokesperson said: ‘Residents should make sure they are in the room when they’re cooking, and obviously, that they don’t fall asleep.

‘It’s also important to make sure all electrical appliances are switched off when you leave the house or go to sleep.’

The fire at Handsworth House was the second at the tower this month – after more than 50 firefighters were called to an incident there on July 4.

The early morning bin chute fire – between the 16th and 17th floor – was put out in less than an hour but left two people in hospital.