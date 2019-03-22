Fire breaks out at abandoned Hampshire hotel

Have your say

AN ABANDONED hotel in Hampshire has caught fire this afternoon, destroying at least half of the building.

Fire crews from across Hampshire have been called to Uplands Park Hotel in Droxford, which caught fire around an hour ago.

Uplands Park Hotel. Picture: Lloyd Oliver

Firefighters are continuing to tackle the blaze.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: ‘We were called to Uplands Park Hotel at 3.14pm.

‘Crews from Wickham, Bishop’s Waltham, Fareham, Eastleigh, Southsea, Portchester and Gosport are all attending.

‘There is 50 per cent damage to the building already, but the fire is still ongoing.’

The exact cause of the fire is currently unknown.