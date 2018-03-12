Fire breaks out at Emsworth home

Have your say

A KITCHEN fire broke out at a home while the occupants were away, firefighters said.

The crew received the call to North Street, Emsworth, at 12pm today after a neighbour reported smelling smoke and hearing a fire alarm.

Firefighter Shaun Munce said: ‘It was a small fire but the property was heavily smoke logged.

‘We had to use two jets and four breathing apparatus to put out the fire which we believe started on the hob.

‘We managed to get a key to enter the property as no-one was home. Luckily, nobody was injured. We always encourage people to call if they hear an alarm or smell smoke.’