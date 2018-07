Have your say

SUNLIGHT reflecting through the glass caused a shed fire to spread yesterday afternoon.

Firefighters from Fareham were called to a shed in Crofton Lane, Stubbington, after the fire spread to nearby fencing panels.

A spokesman from Fareham Fire Station said: ‘We were called at 3.06pm and sent two appliances.

‘We believe that the fire was caused by the sunlight going through the glass.

‘Nobody was there so there weren’t any injuries.’