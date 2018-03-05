Fire breaks out in Gosport apartment

Fire crews were called to the fire at Amberley Castle overnight
FIREFIGHTERS were dispatched to take on a flat fire earlier this evening.

Crews from Gosport and Portsmouth Fire Station were called at around 6pm to Magister Drive in Lee-on-the-Solent, after a fire broke out in a first floor flat.

A spokesman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: ‘We were called out at around 6pm earlier this evening.

‘The fire was in a first floor apartment, and we sent four appliances – two of which were from Gosport – out to the scene.

‘From our understanding the fire initially broke out in the roof of the building.’

Hampshire Fire and Rescue clarified that nobody was injured in the incident.