Fire breaks out in Gosport apartment

FIREFIGHTERS were dispatched to take on a flat fire earlier this evening.

Crews from Gosport and Portsmouth Fire Station were called at around 6pm to Magister Drive in Lee-on-the-Solent, after a fire broke out in a first floor flat.

A spokesman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: ‘We were called out at around 6pm earlier this evening.

‘The fire was in a first floor apartment, and we sent four appliances – two of which were from Gosport – out to the scene.

‘From our understanding the fire initially broke out in the roof of the building.’

Hampshire Fire and Rescue clarified that nobody was injured in the incident.