Fire crew battle to save Southsea terrace house in early-morning blaze

A DOZEN firefighters took two hours to bring a rooftop house blaze under control.

Officers were called to battle the fire, which had ignited inside a home under construction in Harold Road, Southsea.

Three appliances and an aerial ladder platform, all from Southsea, were dispatched to the site shortly after 1.10am.

A spokesman from the station said: ‘When we turned up we were faced with a fire on the roof.

‘It was reasonably developed by the time we got there.’

The fire had affected parts of the first and second floor of the building.

Officers struggled initially to gain access into the property, which was surrounded by scaffolding and had doors and windows boarded up.

Eventually, using a range of high-pressure water hoses and jets, crews managed to contain and quell the flames.

Officers left the scene at 3.30am.

It is not known how the fire ignited.

Nobody was in the house at the time of the incident.