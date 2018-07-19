Fire crews attend reignited blaze at Alver Valley Gosport 

FIREFIGHTERS have been recalled to tackle a large heath fire in Gosport after it reignited this lunchtime.

Crews from Gosport, Fareham, Porchester and Cosham were mobilised to Browndown in Alver Valley at 12.40pm to treat two hectares of smouldering heath that has reignited following last night's fire.

‘Crews are still on the scene attempting to bring it under control,’ a spokesperson for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Six engines and two Land Rovers battled a blaze there last night following a call at 5.44pm. They extinguished the fire using six pumps and left the scene at 9.17pm.

A 300sqm area of the Ministry of Defence site was scorched and blackened in the incident.

Havant and Fareham crews were also attending a small fire in Staunton Country Park at midday today that has now been put out.

The incidents also follow a gorse fire last night that tore through a stretch of the boundary at Beachlands Golf Course on Hayling Island.





