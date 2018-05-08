Fire crews attend ‘suspicious’ blaze at former Portsmouth school

Cosham firefighters were called to an old school building in Portsmouth
Cosham firefighters were called to an old school building in Portsmouth

Portsmouth school raises cash with dance show

0
Have your say

CREWS were called to a ‘suspicious’ fire at a derelict school building in Portsmouth this morning.

Firefighters from Cosham went to the old King Richard School building, off Allaway Avenue, which is currently being demolished.

A spokesman from the station said the fire was electrical and caused a lot of smoke.

‘The fire involved electrical cables that had been stripped from the building,’ he said.

‘We could see quite a lot of smoke from a distance although the fire itself wasn’t massive.

‘The company used a heavy set of shears attached to an excavator to weight down the copper wire so it’s caused a lot of damage to the equipment.

‘We suspect it could be up to £100,000 worth of damage.

‘The incident itself was suspicious.’

Cosham sent two appliances and used a compressed air foam system to extinguish the fire.

They were called at 5.55am.