Fire crews from Portchester and Fareham tackling Southampton factory blaze

Fire crews from Portchester and Fareham stations are tackling a blaze at a Southampton factory.

More than 30 firefighters and eight fire engines have been called out to the factory in Hazel Road.

In a Twitter message, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service‏ said: ‘The #ItchenFire is contained inside the building on Hazel Road, Southampton and there is no risk the public.

‘There are no casualties involved but we do have a large presence on the scene working alongside our partners.’

In a separate message, the Fire Service said the fire involved a ‘large printer’ on the premises.

It has been reported the factory prints plastic packaging.

Fire crews from Portchester and Fareham fire stations are attending.

