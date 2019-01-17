Fire crews still tackling Fareham barn fire this morning

FIRE crews are still tackling flames at a barn in Fareham this morning after 1000 bales caught alight yesterday evening.

The fire erupted at Spurlings Farm just after 8pm last night – with towering flames seen coming from the barn on the M27.

No one needed treatment following the blaze while all livestock were said to be safe.

Crews from Fareham, Cosham and Wickham attended the scene and ensured an adjacent house was safe – with the occupants, who lived just 25 metres from the barn, not needing to be evacuated.

Fareham crew manager Martin Earl said: ‘We don’t know how the fire started but were called out yesterday evening to tackle flames in a barn with 1000 bales of hay that were fully involved in flames.

‘Due to the nature of the fire we are having to let it burn which is a bit of a nightmare, so we’ve had crews doing shifts throughout the night and this morning.

‘There’s a house nearby we had to make sure that was safe. No one was injured and all animals were ok. There were no items damaged or lost in the fire.’

Investigations are now set to be carried out as to how the fire started.