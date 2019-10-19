Fire crews tackle blaze caused by ‘reflective sunlight’

FIRE CREWS were called to a blaze in a three bedroom house in Havant which is believed to have been caused by “reflective sunlight”.

Two appliances from Havant and one from Cosham attended the fire at St Francis Place after receiving a call at 11.30am this morning.

Three people were evacuated from the house and no one was injured during the incident. Two hose reels and two jets were used were used to extinguish the fire.

A firefighter who had attended the incident said: ‘I have dealt with fires caused by reflective sunlight before but they are very rare.’