CREWS were called to a fire in a Hilsea park this morning.

Firefighters from Cosham attended after a tree was alight at the rear of a property, in a park off Amberley Road.

The fire in the open started around 7.45am and the crews had put it out and cleared the scene by 8.25am.

A spokesman said: ‘One crew from Cosham used a hose reel to put out the fire which was in an open space.’