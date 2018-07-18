Fire rips through the rough at Beachlands Golf Course on Hayling Island 

THIS is the dramatic moment a fire tore through a stretch of the boundary at Beachlands Golf Course on Hayling Island tonight.

Crews from the Island, Havant and Liphook were called to tackle the blaze at 7.13pm.

A still of the blaze from dramatic footage captured by passer-by Tony Johns

Gripping a stretch of gorse shrubbery spanning 100m by 500m, it was put out using hosereels and a Land Rover providing support to dampen the area.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed the incident occurred between the course’s pitch and putt area and local business the Inn on the Beach – but said no businesses or premises were damaged, only land.

Tony Johns, a resident on Hayling Island, was out with his wife when he captured the dramatic footage featured above.

The 69-year-old said: ‘We were driving from Bound Lane to Bacon Lane when we saw the smoke in the air.

‘I was quite shocked by the size of the fire when we got to the scene and it became very clear the land it took hold of was extremely dry.

‘My first concern was the wildlife, as you often get rabbits, foxes and other animals around the course.

‘But thankfully it did not appear anything was hurt or any businesses, or the course’s clubhouse were at risk.’

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service received more than 45 calls about the fire – some even coming from people who could see the flames and smoke while sailing.

Jill and Raymond Gadd run the course and helped put the fire out with their own water supply.

Mrs Gadd said: 'The fire service did an excellent job in battling the fire and they saved the greens, fairway and tees.

'We'd like to reassure customers the course is still completely playable and we thank them for their support.

'While this was not the cause of the fire, we urge players not to smoke when they play with us as a precautionary measure.'

Crews extinguished it and left the scene at 8.49pm.