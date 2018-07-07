Fire that saw Portsmouth pub evacuated ‘was not started on purpose’

FIREFIGHTERS say that a blaze which saw drinkers having to be evacuated from a pub was not set deliberately.

Last night the Ship and Castle on The Hard in Portsea had to be evacuated and part of Queen Street was closed off while crews worked to contain the blaze.

The fire service has now confirmed that the first-floor flat was empty at the time and have said that the fire’s cause is being recorded as ‘accidental’.

A spokesman said: ‘There was no-one in the property at the time and crews in breathing apparatus used hoses and jets to extinguish the flames within an hour. No-one was hurt and the cause of the fire was found to be accidental.’

The pub is open as normal today.