Fire wrecks  18 vehicles in industrial  estate blaz

A BLAZE which ravaged 18 vehicles has been described as a ‘nightmare’.

The motors had all been parked at Boarhunt’s base, at the Fort Wallington Industrial Estate, in Military Road, Fareham, when flames engulfed them.

Firefighters from Fareham and Cosham attended, after being alerted at 8.49pm on Sunday. Police were alerted later at 22.51pm, with a spokesman later saying no investigation was launched.

The fire destroyed 15 cars – most bound for scrap – and a lorry with two forklift trucks in it.

Paul Doney, director of Boarhunt, said: ‘It’s been a complete nightmare for us. It happened overnight. We’re trying to sort it all now.

‘The cars are burnt and unrecognisable.’

Hampshire Fire and Rescue said the cause of the blaze was a mystery. However, a spokesman ruled out arson.

Firefighters remained at the scene for several hours before leaving at 1.22am yesterday.