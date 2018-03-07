Firefighter drills to mark International Women’s Day

Have your say

A GROUP of women have been put through their paces by Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service to mark International Women’s Day.

The nine participants carried out simulated ladder lifts, hose-running, equipment carrying, hose techniques and even a search wearing full breathing apparatus.

Inclusion and Diversity Manager Leanne Illman was among the members of office staff who took part in the event.

She said: ‘The day was a great success and gave us a greater insight into the incredible work our firefighters do every day.’