THREE fire crews were called into action to tackle a boat fire tonight.

The incident took place on the shoreline near Priddy’s Hard, in Gosport, shortly after 7.30pm.

A derelict boat had been torched, completely destroying the vessel.

A total of 14 firefighters and one officer from across Gosport and Fareham attended the incident, using one jet to extinguish the blaze.

However, difficulty accessing the scene of the fire, initially hampered efforts, a spokesman said.

Firefighters left shortly after 9pm.