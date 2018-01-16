Firefighters battle living room blaze caused by gas fire

Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS put out a blaze in a living room this afternoon.

Crews from Southsea, Portchester and Cosham were called to Harleston Road in Paulsgrove shortly after 2pm.

They used breathing apparatus to enter the living room and hose reels to put out the blaze, which was believed to have started from an open gas fire.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said nobody was injured, and everyone was quickly accounted for.

The stop message came in at 2.47pm.

On Saturday a man was found dead in a terraced house in Harleston Road after fire crews were called to a blaze.