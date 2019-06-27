Firefighters battling 'lorry fire' at Portsmouth International Ferry Port

FIREFIGHTERS are currently battling a blaze at Portsmouth International Ferry Port.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue said that the incident was a ‘lorry fire’ and that two crews from Southsea were currently at the scene.

Firefighters were called at 11.58am today to reports of a fire at the International Ferry Port.

Pictures from the scene show smoke billowing into the sky as a result of the blaze.

Firefighters are battling a 'lorry fire' at the port this afternoon. Picture: Nicky Dodd/ Twitter

