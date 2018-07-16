Firefighters called after baby gets trapped in home

A FIRE crew was called to a home in Sholing after a young baby was reported to be locked in the building.

Firefighters were called to North East Road in Sholing earlier this morning after a 17 month old was locked in a house.

The crew from Cosham Fire Station were able to gain entry to the property and rescue the child.

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: ‘We were called at 10.52am and were there for around 10 minutes.

‘Fortunately there were no medical problems to deal with once we had gained entry.

‘This sort of incident isn’t uncommon but can cause some distress.’