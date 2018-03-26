Firefighters called to kitchen fire in Emsworth

Have your say

EMERGENCY services were called to a home Emsworth after a fire broke out in a kitchen yesterday afternoon.

At 13.29pm firefighters from Emsworth and Havant Fire Stations were called to Whittington Court after an oven set a kitchen ablaze.

Firefighters were on the scene for around an hour to deal with the incident.

A spokesman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: ‘It was a small fire that was started by the oven.

‘Once the fire was dealt with the oven was removed and the property was cleaned.

‘Nobody was injured in the incident.’