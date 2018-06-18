Firefighters called to Portsmouth A&E to cut keyring off man’s privates

A MAN was left feeling rather red-faced this morning after firefighters had to remove a keychain from a ‘sensitive’ part of his body.

Firefighters from Cosham Fire Station were called to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham after a man admitted himself into A&E with keyring hoops stuck in a rather unfortunate place.

The incident took place this morning.''Picture: Matt Scott-Joynt

With hospital staff unable to remove the keyring, firefighters were called to the incident – spending an hour and a half delicately removing the hoops.

A spokesman from Cosham Fire Station said: ‘We were called to the A&E department for a man who had a keyring stuck in a very sensitive area.

‘It had been stuck there for a couple of hours – and it took us a good hour and a half to deal with the incident.’

Fire services used small blades to cut the keyring hoops and free the man.

‘The bloke was extremely embarrassed about it, but believe it or not this isn’t the first time we’ve been to something like this.’