Firefighters called to second A27 petrol station crash

EMERGENCY services were called to a car crash at a petrol station on the A27 for the second time that day.

Firefighters and police attended the Shell Petrol garage near Emsworth after a vehicle collided with a petrol pump yesterday evening.

Picture: Twitter Hants Pol Road

A spokesperson for the fire service said: ‘One crew from Havant were called at 5.29pm yesterday to provide scene safety at an RTC at the Eastbound Shell Petrol Service Station on the Havant-Emsworth bypass.

‘One vehicle collided into a petrol pump and nobody was trapped in the vehicle.’

The station was evacuated while the Hampshire Fire Rescue Service made the scene safe.

A spokesperson for the police said: ‘We were called at 5.32pm following a collision on the forecourt of the Shell Service Station on the A27 at Emsworth.

‘A car had collided with a petrol pump.

‘The station was evacuated and the slip road to the petrol station was closed while the incident was dealt with.

‘No one was injured.’

READ MORE: It comes after Havant fire station were called to the BP petrol station also on the A27 near Emsworth earlier yesterday morning.

The driver was travelling along the A27 westbound near Emsworth when she lost control coming into the BP petrol station yesterday. Firefighters said her Volkswagen Beetle crashed into an Audi 4x4 which was parked at the pumps.