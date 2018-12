Fire crews were called to a burning car last night – that is thought to have been stolen.

The Vauxhall Astra was discovered ablaze in Oldhouse Lane in Forestside, on the Hampshire and West Sussex border.

Firefighters were called at about 10am, and were there for an hour.

The official cause of the fire has been classed as ‘doubtful’ – the car is thought to have been dumped, probably after being stolen.