Firefighters confirm reignited Alver Valley blaze in Gosport has been extinguished 

A BLAZE which scorched two hectares of land at Alver Valley Country Park in Gosport has been put out.

The heath fire at reignited today as crews were called to the site at 12.40pm.

Five pumps, two water carriers and three Land Rovers battled the incident – extinguishing it and issuing a stop message at 3.20pm.

Crews at the scene included those from Gosport, Fareham, Cosham and Portchester.

In response to the recurring blaze, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service has reissued its warning to residents and visitors of dry areas across the region – urging them to take care to avoid starting fires by accident.

The force has encouraged people only to dispose of extinguished cigarettes, clear up used bottles and broken glass, and not to leave barbecues unattended and to extinguish them properly when finished with.

Anyone who sees people illegally starting fires should call the emergency services on 999 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.