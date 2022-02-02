One crew from Havant Fire Station arrived at the scene with breathing apparatus and a hose reel to put out the blaze.

The fire took place on Broadmere Avenue and two fire appliances arrived at 9pm yesterday evening.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue service said: ‘A refuse bin, in a bin shed, caught fire and was put out by firefighters from Havant Fire Station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One crew from Havant fire station attended the scene on Broadmere Avenue, Havant. Picture: Google Street View.

‘That was at 9pm last night. Two fire appliances were in attendance.

‘It was well alight, but the fire was put out with the aid of one hose reel and two firefighters with breathing apparatus.

‘No one was injured.’

The stop message was given at 9.30pm after the fire was extinguished.

Crew manager Jonathan Bennett, from Havant Fire station, said: ‘A refuse bin was on fire in a small building, which was put out.

‘The fire didn’t spread anywhere else, and no one got hurt.

‘Two fire appliances were used but residents were ok.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron