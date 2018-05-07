Firefighters faced ‘busiest night in years’ in Portsmouth

Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS in Portsmouth have had one of the busiest nights in recent memory.

Southsea Fire Station was called out to 12 incidents last night – from bin fires on Southsea Common to lift rescues and a road incident.

The fire station’s night watch team was even called out as far as Gosport for an incident.

A spokesman from Southsea Fire Station said: ‘It was an incredibly busy night for us.

‘Of the 12 incidents, a third of them took place around Southsea Common and Clarence Pier – all of which were barbecue fires.

‘There was also a fire started by youngsters in Tangier Road, Baffins, who had taken fence panels to start a fire.’

But it was not just fires that the crew was dispatched to handle last night.

A spokesman explained: ‘We attended three lift rescues in various different places – as well as an incident in Gosport earlier in the evening.

‘There was also a road traffic collision in Nelson Road – two people were in the car involved in the crash.

‘That was about 8.40pm.’

The news comes after firefighters issued a warning for people to dispose of barbecues properly on the common, to reduce the risk of fires breaking out.

Southsea Fire Station attended three incidents on Southsea Common on Saturday alone.

Fareham Fire Station was also called to a barbecue-related incident on Sunday, after a barbecue was left unattended next to a plastic bin.

A spokesman from Fareham Fire Station said: ‘The barbecue was up against a plastic bin and set it alight.

‘When people come to dispose of a barbecue they seem to leave it next to a bin – which can easily lead to a fire.

‘A good idea would be to always take some water with you to put them out once you’ve used them, because they can stay hot for a very long time.’