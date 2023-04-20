News you can trust since 1877
Firefighters pull man from car after collision with a wall in Hilsea

Firefighters pulled a person from a car which crashed into a wall in Hilsea this morning.

By Joe Buncle
Published 20th Apr 2023, 18:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 19:35 BST

A firefighter from Southsea Fire Station confirmed that the crew rescued a male casualty from a car which collided with a wall on Copnor Road, at around 11.30am. The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The firefighter said: ‘The road was reopened, the car was made safe and collected by a recovery truck.’

Firefighters were called to Copnor road at around 11.30am.Firefighters were called to Copnor road at around 11.30am.
The casualty was taken to hospital by an ambulance by his condition is currently unknown.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been contacteed for more information.

