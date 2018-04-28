Firefighters reassure punters after fire in Waterlooville pub

Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS say there is no need for alarm after they were called to a fire in a Waterlooville pub earlier this afternoon.

Fire crews from Waterlooville, Portchester and Cosham Fire Stations were called to Wetherspoons in London Road after an electrical fire.

A spokesman from Cosham Fire Station said: ‘We received the call at 1.30pm.

‘It was an overheated electrical item that had called us out – the incident attracted a significant response but there really was no cause for alarm.

‘There was no real damage and nobody was injured.’

Waterlooville Fire Station has now confirmed that the fire was out on arrival.