Firefighters remove chemicals to prevent toxic leaks

FIREFIGHTERS have been working through the night to continue to tackle a fire which has been ongoing since Tuesday morning.

Fire crews from Fareham, Havant and Southsea joined colleagues from across the county in tackling the blaze at the Ocado distribution warehouse in Andover.

Work overnight has focused on the removal of chemicals to prevent any toxic leak or explosion.

A 500 metre evacuation zone around the fire remains in place but Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service have said they hope to remove this later this morning.

On Tuesday, the fire was declared major incident with more than 200 firefighters involved in battling the blaze.



