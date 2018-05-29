Firefighters rescue man from overturned Porsche on motorway

Firefighters helped to pull a man from his flipped vehicle this morning after a motorway crash.

A man, believed to be in his fifties, fell victim to the wet weather this morning when his car flipped and turned onto its roof on the A3M.

The incident happened at around 11.40am southbound near the entry slip for Waterlooville J3/B2150.

Emergency services closed the slip road while teams worked to free the man and recover the vehicle.

A spokesperson from Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: ‘We were called at around 11.49am to an incident between Junction 3 and Junction 4. It was a road traffic collision involving one vehicle only. The vehicle was on its roof and one casualty was extracted by Hampshire Fire and Rescue, who then handed the case over to SCAS.’

Three appliances attended the scene, two from Cosham and one from Havant.

Cosham crew manager Simon Bone said: ‘A Porsche had rolled onto its roof due to the wet weather. We were called at 11.50 and were at the scene for about an hour.

‘We assisted the ambulance in getting the person out of the car. The door did open but we needed to clear some space to free the gentleman. He was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

‘The police are handling the removal of the car.’

The road has now been reopened.