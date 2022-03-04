Fire engines have been photographed and filmed at Reed Close.

Crews were spotted at approximately 6.30am this morning.

Fire engines in Reed Close, Swanmore, in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Sarah Standing (040322-4659).

The video captured emergency workers in the street.

In the photos, four firefighters from three engines are shown to be assessing the scene.

The incident is believed to be a kitchen fire, but that has not been confirmed.

More to follow.

Fire engines in Reed Close, Swanmore. Picture: Sarah Standing (040322-4612).

Firefighters entering a house in Reed Close, Swanmore, this morning. Picture: Sarah Standing (040322-4649).

