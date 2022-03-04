Fire crews rush to Swanmore amid reports of morning kitchen fire
FIREFIGHTERS have rushed to Swanmore amid reports of a kitchen blaze.
Fire engines have been photographed and filmed at Reed Close.
Crews were spotted at approximately 6.30am this morning.
The video captured emergency workers in the street.
In the photos, four firefighters from three engines are shown to be assessing the scene.
The incident is believed to be a kitchen fire, but that has not been confirmed.
More to follow.
