Firefighters tackle bin chute blaze at 17-storey Portsmouth tower block

FIREFIGHTERS were called to tackle a blaze at a Portsmouth tower block this afternoon.

Crews from five stations, including Southsea, Cosham and Havant, attended a fire on the third floor of Barkis House in Brownlow Close, Buckland.

Arriving after receiving a call at about midday, services put out the blaze – in a third-floor external bin chute – using a jet and a hose reel.

They also used four sets of breathing apparatus and ventilation equipment to rid the 17-storey building of smoke.

No-one was injured and the incident was over just before 2pm.