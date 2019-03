Have your say

FIRE crews have been mobilised to a fire at a residential flat close to the city centre.

The fire has reportedly taken place in the kitchen of a first floor flat on Estella Road in Portsmouth.

Fire services were alerted to the incident at 11.25 am this morning and appliances were deployed from Fareham, Havant, Southsea and Cosham stations.

Fire crews are still at the scene and there are currently no injuries reported.