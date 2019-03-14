Firefighters tackle blaze at Portsmouth flats

Have your say

FIRE crews were this morning mobilised to a fire at a residential flat close to the city centre.

The fire took place in the kitchen of a first floor flat on Estella Road in Portsmouth.

Fire services were alerted to the incident at 11.25am and appliances were deployed from Fareham, Havant, Southsea and Cosham stations.

Two sets of breathing apparatus were used and the fire was extinguished with a jet hose.

An ambulance also attended the scene and assessed to two female occupants for smoke inhalation.