Firefighters tackle Boxing Day blaze as early morning car fire starts in Havant garage
FIREFIGHTERS tackled a blaze inside a Havant garage in the early hours of this morning.
Sunday, 26th December 2021, 12:19 pm
Emergency services were called at 5am to Lakeside Gardens in Havant, where they found a car on fire inside a garage attached to a house.
It is unclear how the fire started.
Three trucks from Havant fire station and one from Cosham fire station attended the blaze.
They used six breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets.
Firefighters returned to their stations at about half seven, and no one was injured.