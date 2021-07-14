Firefighters tackle flames in Portsmouth car park as derelict caravan destroyed in blaze
FIRE crews attended a caravan blaze in Portsmouth this morningnote-0.
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 3:28 pm
Two Southsea appliances attended the fire after crews were called at 7.55am.
A derelict caravan was alight in a car park in Crown Street.
Read More
Read MoreHampshire club receives second threatening message after comedian Andrew Lawrenc...
The caravan was destroyed in the blaze, which was extinguished using two hose reel jets.
Police were told about the incident before Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service left the scene shortly after 8.12am.