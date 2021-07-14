Firefighters tackle flames in Portsmouth car park as derelict caravan destroyed in blaze

FIRE crews attended a caravan blaze in Portsmouth this morningnote-0.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 3:28 pm

Two Southsea appliances attended the fire after crews were called at 7.55am.

A derelict caravan was alight in a car park in Crown Street.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue fire engine. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (240119-9)

The caravan was destroyed in the blaze, which was extinguished using two hose reel jets.

Police were told about the incident before Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service left the scene shortly after 8.12am.

