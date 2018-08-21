Firefighters to hold open day at Cosham station 

FIREFIGHTERS are holding an open day with lots of fun activities and games.

The crew at Cosham fire station are holding the event next month and are calling for families in the city to stick the date in their diary.

During the open day, there will be the chance for people to meet the firefighters, look at the fire engines and learn about the equipment.

There will also be refreshments, fairground rides, a firefighter dunk tank and more games.

The event is on Saturday, September 22, between 10.30am and 3pm.