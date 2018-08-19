Firefighters unite to hold charity car wash in Portsmouth supermarket car park

FIREFIGHTERS traded burning buildings for mucky motors as they united to stage a car wash over the weekend.

Crews from Southsea sprayed, buffed and rinsed more than 50 vehicles in a bid to collect funds for The Fire Fighters Charity.

The aerial ladder platform sprays a car. Picture: Vernon Nash (180420-001)

In a change of scenery, they were given a stretch of car park to set up shop and carry out the initiative at Asda in Fratton – where scores of Saturday shoppers donated generously for their services throughout the day.

Cars rolling up to be cleaned were first doused by water from an aerial ladder platform, before being washed by hand and rinsed with a hose reel mist.

Any youngsters – and indeed enthusiastic adults – were then given a sticker to thank them for their contribution.

Among the happy customers were pals Emily Ayles and Lottie Quinn, from Port Solent.

Ms Ayles, 28, said: ‘We were just driving past and we saw some firemen so we thought we’d come in – they’ve done a fabulous job.

‘We’re both nurses, so for us the work they do is very important and we were happy to donate.’

As well as their chosen charity, which supports and rehabilitates injured firefighters, the washers will put the hundreds of pounds raised on Saturday toward their annual Senior Citizens Party.

The fixture – which is held at Portsmouth Guildhall each January – gives elderly city residents a place to socialise and enjoy a cooked meal.

So worthy are those two causes, that one customer on Saturday felt the need to donate twice.

Adam Wood, from Southsea, said: ‘I came with my friend in his car then I thought, well, what’s the harm, so I came back in mine to give a bit more money.'

The 23-year-old added: ‘With the aerial ladder platform it’s a strange experience, but it’s great to see them out here going beyond the call of duty.

‘Their work is so important in the city.’

While it was the motivation behind the fundraiser, the firefighters’ day did not only consist of washing cars – they were also happy to provide safety tips to the public and help reduce fire risk in the community.

Vince Nicoll, of Southsea’s blue watch, said the reception he and his team got throughout the day was ‘absolutely brilliant’.

‘Work has been continuous throughout the day and Asda have even been kind enough to keep us going with teas and coffees,’ he said.

‘Thank you to everyone who has come and donated.’