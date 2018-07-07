Firefighters’ warning after spate of grass fires in Havant

PEOPLE need to be more careful with matches, lighters and cigarette butts say firefighters after grass fires.

Havant Fire Station was called several times to Barncroft Way in Havant to reports of small fires in grass next to the stream on Friday.

A spokesman for Havant Fire Station said: ‘We have gone to a few grass fires which we believe were accidental and that due to the heat and dryness of the grass these fires are starting easily.

‘We want people to be more careful with when going out and getting rid of their smoking materials as something simple as not putting out a cigarette can start a fire in this weather.

‘These fires can also start through glass, mirrors and other reflective surfaces so people need to be wary.’