Firefighters work through the night to tackle huge A3(M) lorry blaze

CREWS battled through the night to put out a blazing lorry on the A3(M).

Firefighters from five stations including Horndean, Havant and Fareham worked until 5am to put out a HGV fire.

Crews were called to the scene – southbound, between J1 and J2 – at about 11.30pm, after the fire was caused by over-heated brakes.

In a message posted to Twitter early this morning, a spokesperson for Petersfield Fire Station said: ‘@Petersfield29 @Horndean25 @waterlooville19 @Fareham17 @BrianRudman1 attended a HGV trailer on Fire, long night and lots of hard work. Well done team #teamwork #Hardwork.’

The road was closed in both directions between Clanfield and Horndean while firefighters dealt with the incident, in which no one was injured.

Motorists are facing delays this morning as one lane of the road remains closed southbound between J1 and J2.

The lorry on fire on the A3(M). Credit: Horndean Fire Station

Delays of about 15-20 minutes have been reported from Waterlooville.