Fireman issues ‘hairdryer’ treatment after people forced to evacuate Southsea flat fire​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A FIREMAN issued the ‘hairdryer’ treatment after a fire broke out in a Southsea flat – but those inside were able to flee to safety.

A fire broke out in a ground floor flat in Bishop Street just after 6pm last night after a hairdryer was left close to flammable materials.

An undisclosed number of people were inside who managed to self evacuate as the inferno raged.

Two fire engines and 10 firefighters from Southsea attended the scene before they brought the blaze under control.

Crew manager Chris Norgate said: ‘It’s good to remind people not to leave hot items like hairdryers near flammable materials such as clothes or plastics.

‘They should be put on non-combustible materials like wood or metal and allowed to cool down.’

People can have a fire alarm fitted for free by contacting Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service.