Firm sets Christmas present donation challenge for Rowans Hospice

WITH more than 1,600 presents donated last year, a firm is challenging locals to donate even more toys, games, books and clothing as Christmas gifts for children at Rowans Hospice.

Staff at Access Self Storage Portsmouth have nominated Rowans Hospice in Waterlooville to be the beneficiary of this year’s annual Christmas Appeal and a 50 square foot room at the city site on Herbert Street has been donated to receive any contributions from now until December 14.

The charity is dedicated to improving the lives of people living with life-limiting illnesses, together with their their families and carers in Portsmouth and South East Hampshire.

Denise Fry, from Rowans Hospice, said: ‘We are thrilled that the Access Self Storage team is helping us for the seventh year in a row.

‘We could not achieve what we do without the help and support of the amazing people who fundraise throughout our local community.

‘It takes £6.5 million to carry out our vital work each and every year.

‘Every little gift really does make such a difference, especially at Christmas time. Thank you.’

Access Self Storage Portsmouth store manager Phillip Hall added: ‘We have worked closely with Rowans Hospice over a number of years with our Christmas and Easter appeals and we really believe in the wonderful work they do.

‘We hope that our community can pop an extra toy or book in their shopping bag this Christmas and put a smile on a face of a child under the care of Rowans Hospice.’